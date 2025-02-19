Ofori-Atta Returns May… OSP Removes Name From ‘Wanted’ List

Kissi Agyebeng and Ken Ofori-Atta

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has removed former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta from the list of persons declared wanted by the office.

It follows an agreement between legal representatives of the former minister and the OSP, providing a definite date on which Mr. Ofori-Atta is expected to return to Ghana as well as when he could meet the OSP in-person.

This marks a significant shift in recent developments between the OSP and the former minister who, according to correspondences between his legal representatives and the OSP, is undergoing medical assessment in the United States of America.

The OSP on February 12, 2025, declared Mr. Ofori-Atta wanted over allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences.

The Office said it was investigating him for alleged corruption and corruption-related offences, including the release of state funds for the construction of the National Cathedral project, and other contracts.

This followed what the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, described as the former minister’s unwillingness or failure to honour an in-person invitation to the Office.

In the midst of uncertainties and what could be seen as mistrust between the two parties, the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, provided some clarity to the issue, revealing that the former minister is expected to return to Ghana in May 2025.

Addressing Parliament yesterday, he indicated that Mr. Ofori-Atta’s legal representatives have been in contact with the OSP and have confirmed his scheduled return in May.

The lawmaker added that Mr. Ofori-Atta is prepared to appear for an in-person interrogation at the OSP upon his arrival in Ghana.

Confirmation

That position has been confirmed by the Special Prosecutor in a press statement issued yesterday evening in which he confirmed that the former minister would be returning to Ghana on agreed date.

According to the statement, Mr. Ofori-Atta on February 18, 2025, transmitted a communication through his lawyers to the OSP by which he stated a definite date of his voluntary return to the jurisdiction.

This, the Special Prosecutor indicates, “marks a major shift from Mr. Ofori-Atta’s previous intention of remaining outside the jurisdiction indefinitely.”

“On 18 February 2025, the OSP acceded to Mr. Ofori-Atta’s request as it deemed his stated date of voluntary return to the jurisdiction reasonable in the circumstances. On 18 February 2025, the Special Prosecutor rescheduled the date of Mr. Ofori-Atta’s attendance at the OSP taking into account Mr. Ofori-Atta’s stated date of voluntary return to the jurisdiction,” the statement said.

Based on this, the Special Prosecutor stated that Mr. Ofori-Atta has been removed from the OSP’s list of wanted persons, and the OSP ceases to consider Mr. Ofori-Atta a fugitive from justice pending his voluntary return to the jurisdiction circa his stated date.

The statement, however, warned that if Mr. Ofori-Atta fails to voluntarily return to the jurisdiction on the stated date, and if he fails to attend the OSP on the rescheduled date, he shall be re-entered on the OSP’s list of wanted persons and the OSP shall then consider him a fugitive from justice.

It said the OSP shall then take all necessary legal steps to secure his return to the jurisdiction and attendance at the OSP at its own choosing.

“The OSP is committed to its mandate of ensuring accountability guided by due process and fairness,” the statement added.

Investigation

The Office of the Special Prosecutor says it is investigating Mr. Ofori-Atta for some alleged offences, including the contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for the stated objective of the enhancement of revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain.

It is also investigating him for the termination of a distribution loss reduction and associated network improvement project contract between the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Beijing Technology (BXC).

Again, the OSP says it is investigating Mr. Ofori-Atta for the procurement of contractors and materials and activities, as well as payments in respect of the National Cathedral project.

The fourth case has to do with “activities and payments in respect of a contract awarded by the Ministry of Health initially commenced by the Ministry of Special Developments Initiatives to service Ghana Auto Group Limited for purchases and after sales service and maintenance of 307 Mercedes Benz sprinter ambulances for the National Ambulance Service.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak