Telecel Foundation Sweeps Honours At Leadership Awards

Rita Rockson receiving the award

Telecel Ghana Foundation emerged a standout force at the CSR & Sustainability Leadership Awards in Accra clinching four awards for its outstanding commitment to sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

It won four coveted honours, namely: Top Sustainability Brand of the Year, Best Employee-Led CSR Initiative of the Year, Best Public-Private Collaboration in CSR Initiatives for its partnership with the Ghana Health Service and Top Sustainability Leader in Ghana, awarded to Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability and External Communications.

“This recognition is deeply humbling and a powerful reminder of why we do what we do. Every initiative we lead at Telecel Ghana Foundation is about creating opportunities, inspiring hope, and empowering young people and communities to thrive. These accolades is a promise to the people and communities we serve that we will keep investing in their future,” she said.

The awards collectively acknowledged Telecel Ghana Foundation for its innovative approach to galvanising staff-led community impact projects and supporting healthcare delivery through partnerships with government agencies to advance wellbeing initiatives in underserved communities across Ghana.

Beyond the telecommunications sector, the awards spotlighted excellence in sustainability efforts across banking, education, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, and beverages, underscoring a rising culture of purpose-driven business leadership in the country.

Organised by The Governance and Business Boardroom, the CSR and Sustainability Leadership Awards celebrate organisations and leaders who demonstrate outstanding commitment to CSR and sustainable development.

With the objective of championing responsible leadership and ethical governance across Africa and beyond, the event brought together corporate leaders, sustainability champions, and change-makers committed to driving impact and responsible growth.

A Business Desk Report