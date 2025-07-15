Punish Ablekuma North Election Offenders – Bullgod Tells Mahama

Artiste manager and entertainment critic, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, otherwise known as Bullgod, has spoken out strongly against the recent violence that marred the Ablekuma North election rerun, calling for immediate punishment of those responsible.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, he condemned the violent incidents and warned of the consequences of political lawlessness being allowed to fester.

He, therefore, called on President John Dramani Mahama and the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to bring the perpetrators to book.

Bullgod referenced previous incidents, including the assault of Member of Parliament, Sam George years ago, as examples of a pattern of impunity that must end.

“It’s not good, and frankly, it reflects badly on all of us. Years ago, Sam George was beaten in broad daylight — a Member of Parliament — and no one was arrested. Now, it’s happened again. There are clear videos showing the faces of those involved. If we’re not serious, three years will pass and nothing will be done,” he said.

The music executive also questioned the role and preparedness of security agencies at such events, stating that while the police were present, they are often ill-equipped to respond to sudden threats.

“The police are not there to die for us. If someone pulls a gun, they’ll run. They have families too,” he noted, adding that those who instigate violence must be held accountable.

Bullgod urged the government to act decisively, insisting that President John Mahama is aware of the events, as his representatives and security officials were present on the ground during the incident.

“We don’t need to tell the President; he has seen it… Everyone knows what happened. I believe His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and our father, the IGP, will do the right thing.”

He further questioned the need for prolonged investigations when video evidence clearly shows those involved in the attacks, suggesting that the lack of accountability continues to endanger Ghana’s democracy.

“It’s sad, and we must move away from this kind of politics. Some of these small clashes are likely to spiral out of control,” he added.

The Ablekuma North election rerun was ordered by the Electoral Commission (EC) following irregularities during the December 2024 general elections.

However, the process has been marred by reports of violence, voter intimidation, and the presence of individuals in unapproved uniforms.

Bullgod joins a growing number of public figures and citizens calling for justice and a peaceful political environment.

By Francis Addo