I Won’t Interfere In Police Duties – Muntaka To IGP

Alhaji Muntaka (4th L) with the IGP and other officials observing the police parade

The Minister for the Interior, Alhaji Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has pledged his utmost support to the Ghana Police Service while indicating that under no circumstance will he interfere in the service’s professional discharge of duties to the nation.

Mr. Muntaka mentioned that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by President John Mahama plans to ensure that the Police Service is insulated from political interference, as well as undertake a comprehensive formal resource audit to ensure service delivery.

“As your minister overseeing your operations, I pledge to respect your professional autonomy. I will refrain from interfering in your day-to-day duties, instead focusing on providing policy support to ensure your future success. I am committed to doing everything in my power to help Ghana thrive, and I promise to work tirelessly towards this goal,” he stated.

The minister made these assertions yesterday when he paid a working visit to the police headquarters with some government officials to interact with the management of the Ghana Police Service.

The Interior Minister further commended the Police administration led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on their enormous effort that protected citizens before, during, and after the December 7 election, saying, “I am proud that election from start to finish, there was not a single gunshot fired from any police officer. And I commend you for your professionalism.”

He assured that the NDC government is committed to improving the peace and security in the country, with the Police Service as a critical partner in achieving this goal.

“As stated in the NDC manifesto, the government has a comprehensive plan to critically review the entire national security architecture and comprehensively implement reform to ensure professionalism. This reform would primarily focus on equipping all the security agencies to effectively execute their mandate towards ensuring well-being, personal safety, and security in the country, specifically the Ghana Police Service,” he added.

Muntaka revealed that the government plans to revamp the Pwalugu Police Public Safety Training School, roll out a transparent police education and scholarship scheme, and introduce state-of-the-art technology for police operations.

He also announced the President’s ambition to ensure equal involvement of women in the security service and other public sectors.

In the area of infrastructure and technology, the sector minister announced government plans to embark on emergency redevelopment projects for regional district offices and both modern offices and accommodation, particularly in the newly created regions.

Assuring that the government will revamp the Police Driving School in Kumasi, improve and expand the Police Hospital to cater to other security agencies, while on the other side expand their involvement in United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) peacekeeping operations, and increase the security allowance for personnel who participate in those operations.

“As Minister for the Interior, I pledge to support the Ghana Police Service in its efforts to maintain law and order, protect lives and property, and ensure the safety and security of all Ghanaians. I look forward to working closely with the Police Service to achieve a shared goal,” he said.

The minister further assured the Police Service that he will work tirelessly to ensure that the police become even more attractive to citizens. “I must say that your image in the general public is improving, but we all believe that you are not where we want you to be. We hope that your today gets better than your yesterday, and your tomorrow gets better than today,” he added.

The IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, pledged that the Police Service will always uphold professionalism, ensuring that citizens receive the necessary protection they deserve.

“I assure you on behalf of the entirety of the Ghana Police Service that, we are committed as an institution mandated with the responsibility of maintaining law and order, and will continue to undertake our constitutional mandate in a manner that will continue to keep this country at peace with itself,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke