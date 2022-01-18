OHLGS Makes Strides

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur

The office complex of the Office of Local Government Service (OHLGS) will be completed mid-2022, the head of the Service Dr. Nana Arthur told the media last Friday.

Speaking to a cross section of the media during a soiree his office organised last Friday, he said the OHLGS has made modest strides since he took over the leadership mantle.

He pointed for instance at the strengthening of the Performance Management System (PMS) at various levels.

The Service, according to him, has enhanced capacity of personnel and ensured discipline at all levels, not forgetting the recruitment of about 10,000 staff.

On the outlook of the OHLGS for this year, he said the strengthening of inter-service collaboration and co-operation and the performance management systems would be focus of the Office, adding that the institution of health and wellness programme will be replicated at all levels including the institution of an award scheme to honour staff with outstanding performance at the OHLGS, including the standardisation of senior level officers promotions.

Regarding the Births and Deaths Registry, which now falls under the OHLGS, he said it would be decentralised.

“I wish to say that this year we have a lot to do and we look forward to the release of an amount of GH¢1,471,227.30 from government and other development partners to enable us to undertake and complete our planned activities,” he said.

He advised the media to be mindful about the attribution of the Local Government Service to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD).

The reportage on programmes organised by the Service is usually attributed to the MLGDRD in instances where the Minister for Local Government is present, the Service, he said, has observed. “It is just fair that programme organisers get credit for their work and not those who participated in the programme. I would therefore humbly advise our reporters to be thorough in their research and reporting to avoid such incidences in the future,” he said.

Reporters, he said, should not concentrate on the speeches but add from what was said but not documented, as this would improve reportages or outputs.

He recalled the many instances of disclaimers to reports which did not represent the truth and without confirmation from his office these were circulated on social media and other media portals. “Although I have been briefed that these things are done for the parochial gains of the perpetrators, such practice puts my institution in the wrong light and I would request your assistance to address such gaps going forward,” he said.

He was thankful to the media for the support they have rendered his office.

He announced that the President has given him a two-year contract as Head of the OHLGS.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio