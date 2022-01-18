Robbers Snatch Car With Baby On Board

The Toyota Corolla vehicle at the Central Police Station

There was a scary scene when two armed robbers snatched a car, which had a baby onboard in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, on Sunday.

The hoodlums seized the Toyota Corolla car from its owner at gun-point at the premises of Good Hope Chapel, Santase, a suburb of Kumasi.

Since the robbery operation was very swift, the robbers could not even find time for the car owner to take away her child, who was at the back seat.

The horrifying case was immediately reported to the police, who then charged their men to be alert, and help arrest the suspects and save the child.

Luckily, the robbers, perhaps out of fear, abandoned the car and the child on the road at Dakwadwom when they saw a police car approaching.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti Regional Police PRO, who confirmed the report in a press release, said the baby and mother have since been reunited.

“On Sunday 16th January 2022, Police had information that a red Toyota Corolla with a child on board has been snatched from its owner at the premises of Good Hope Chapel, Santasi, a suburb of Kumasi, by some two unidentified gunmen.

“The Police upon receipt of the information swiftly set out all patrol vehicles and motorbikes within the metropolis in search of the said vehicle and its occupants.

“Sensing danger on the approach of a police vehicle and a taxi cab, the suspects abandoned the vehicle around Dakwadwom and fled into a nearby bush,” ASP Ahianyo stated.

ASP Ahianyo said police patrol vehicles were still pursuing the suspects, adding that all other operational units have been activated to help arrest the bandits.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi