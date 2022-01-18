Police Hq Receives Body Of Slain Cop

The IGP (left), POMAB members and pallbearers during the arrival of the body

The remains of the cop who was stabbed to death last Saturday in Berekum have been received by the IGP/Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and members of the Police Management and Advisory Board (POMAB) in Accra last Sunday.

A highlight of the reception was a solemn parade at the National Police Headquarters, Accra, in honour of the deceased Sgt Bright Annobil. Showing their respects to the deceased as his body laid in the Ghana Police Service flag-draped casket were the IGP, POMAB members and other officers at the National Police Headquarters.

Also in attendance were the family members of the late Sgt Bright Annobil.

After the ceremony, the body was conveyed under Police escort to the Transitions Funeral Home for preservation.

The Police Administration is working with the bereaved family to give the officer a befitting burial.

The deceased met his fate last Saturday when he was escorting a suspect to the Nyame Bekyere Police Station in Berekum in the Bono Region when upon reaching the vicinity of the facility he was stabbed fatally by Yaw Peprah, the suspect.

The suspect, according to a police report, is an ex-convict who was wanted at the police station when a complainant, Yaw Amankona, reported to them that he had threatened his life.

He is said to have willingly decided to follow the police officer to the station at about 7.30pm.

He took to his heels after the dastardly act but a police team caught up with him, but when he attempted another attack he was shot dead by the law enforcement officers.

The family of the deceased was duly informed about the tragedy soon after the incident and before the movement of the body to Accra last Sunday.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Berekum