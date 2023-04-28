Okraku-Mantey Cuts Sod For Amphitheatre

A scene from the sod-cutting ceremony

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, last Wednesday cut sod for the commencement of construction of the first amphitheatre in Kumasi.

This is to fulfil the NPP’s manifesto promise of building theatres in some selected regions in the country.

This year, the government promised to build five amphitheatres; two in Accra, one in Kumasi, one in Takoradi, and one in Tamale.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony which took place at the Centre for National Culture in Kumasi, Mr. Okraku-Mantey assured Ghanaians and stakeholders in the creative sector that the project will be done on time.

“This amphitheatre is supposed to start any moment and by the end of July 2023, it should be ready,” he said.

The deputy minister said the amphitheatre will act as a source of venue for performances and other forms of entertainment and also aid industry players to plan for events.

He tasked the contractors to ensure that there is value for money, as well as ensure strict adherence to completion timelines.

The sod-cutting ceremony was graced by a number of personalities such as Kumasi Mayor Sam Pyne; Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC), Mr. Kwadwo Antwi; Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA), Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, and Project Coordinator of Ghana Tourism Development Project (GTDP), Nana Sarfo Kantanka, among others.