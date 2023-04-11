Okyeame Quophi Defends Stacy Amoateng Over Nigel Gaisie Lawsuit

Okyeame Quophi, husband of media personality, Stacy Amoateng says his wife cannot be the person sued together with Nana Romeo in a lawsuit by Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

Last week Nigel sued Nana Romeo otherwise called Abdul Karim at the High Court sitting in Amasaman.

This was over an allegation that the man of God slept with Romeo’s girlfriend.

Romeo in an interview on Restoration, hosted by Stacy Amoateng, alleged that the preacher “had an affair with his girlfriend although he knew they were dating.’

He said that after he was asked about what memories hurt him the most.

Nigel who described the claim as false also sued one Stancy Amoateng in addition to Romeo. It is believed Stacy Amoateng, the host of Restoration is the one being referred to as Stancy.

But her husband who is also a presenter on Angel Fm said his wife is not called Stancy and she definitely cannot be the one Nigel sued.

“Maybe he sued Stancy…let’s be real. We know the processes of the court. If you summoned someone, you need to see the person and give him or her the writ of summons and record the time and location you hand out the summons. The name on the writ must be the person’s name. Then we know this is the person you are dealing with. Please Stacy is in London, she is not in this town. Also, it’s not her name on the writ of summons,” he said in a video of him speaking on Angel Fm.

By Francis Addo