Orientation Programme Held For Ambassadors, High Commissioners-designate

An orientation Programme has been organized for Ghana’s ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration organized the Programme In Accra on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Speaking at the orientation, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, indicated that the Orientation Programme had been carefully designed to hone the skills of the ambassadors and High Commissioners-designate for the enormous task ahead of them as they “embark on the privileged journey as envoys of the Republic of Ghana abroad.”

She reminded the envoys that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration was the lead State agency responsible for the formulation and implementation of Ghana’s Foreign Policy as enshrined in Chapter six (6) of the 1992 Constitution.

“As an active member of the comity of nations, Ghana’s international relations are conducted within the frameworks of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic and Consular Relations and the Charters of the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States among others,” she said.

The Ministry derives its four (4) strategic objectives from the National Medium Term Development Policy Framework (NMTDPF) 2018-2021, under the President’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (2017-2024), and informed by other policy guidelines, including the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda. The four strategic objectives are to;

a) Promote a Globally Competitive Foreign Service;) b Enhance Ghana’s International Image and Influence; c) Promote Ghana’s Interests Abroad; and d) Integrate Ghanaian Diaspora in National Development, she said.

Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, speaking at the orientation programme

“The underlying goal of these objectives is to have a transformed, effective and globally competitive State agency committed to promoting vibrant and dynamic partnerships with friendly countries and multilateral partners, and efficiently accelerating economic integration with regional and/or sub-regional organisations.

This should place Ghana on the path to sustained economic growth, poverty reduction, and wealth creation for Ghanaian citizens at home and abroad,” according to her.

“As representatives of the President abroad, you will be entrusted with the enormous task of providing strategic leadership for the efficient and effective achievement of these strategic objectives.”

“The realities of the times we live in require that we pursue Economic Diplomacy as a viable tool for transforming the Ghanaian economy by actively seeking markets for Ghanaian goods and services abroad, promoting trade and commercial relations, investments into the country,” according to her.

“In this COVID era, Missions will be required to innovate in pursuit of economic diplomacy. Embarking on extensive market research on products and services is very crucial. Missions need to develop marketing plans indicating the focal areas, the objectives, the strategies employed and the outcome of their activities.

Missions must adopt innovative and cost effective strategies such as communication with wholesalers, press releases, publishing articles in business papers, granting interviews to reputable media houses etc. all in a bid to promote Ghanaian goods and services.”

“This crucial task will require inter-sectoral collaboration both home and abroad. It is, therefore, imperative that you leverage your current networks and also work towards expanding it in your respective host countries. ”

“I wish to stress that the pursuit of Economic Diplomacy is not without challenges. Indeed, there have been times when Ghanaian indigenous companies have left Missions in the lurch by failing to meet demand abroad, saddling Heads of Mission and their officers with the awkward and embarrassing responsibility of providing excuses in their defense. Whilst this is quite unfortunate, it should by no means deter you from promoting Ghanaian goods and services, and where possible, seeking joint ventures with companies of similar scale to boost knowledge sharing and exchange of best practices.”

“As host of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ghana has become the hub for intra-Africa trade. It is, thus, expected that there will be an influx of varied competition that may threaten small and medium enterprises. Nevertheless, we should be motivated by this opportunity to boost trade and encourage the export of finished products using our comparative advantage. You are, therefore, being sent out as Ghana’s foremost official economic agents, entrusted with the task of ensuring that we reap the most out of the world’s largest free trade area.”

By Melvin Tarlue