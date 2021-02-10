Osu Klottey Wulormo Urges Calm Over Osu Mantse Post

The Office of the Osu Klottey Wulormo has called on all stakeholders of Osu Tradition as they search for a substantive replacement for the post of Osu Mantse.

In a statement, the Office of the Osu Klottey Wulormo officially announced the death of

the Osu Mantse, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona V.

“It is true that a ‘’Chief of Osu’’ a Mantse as known by a portion of the public has passed on. We all send our condolences to his family and all relations with all sincerity,” the statement indicated.

“We however call on all stakeholders of Osu Tradition to remain calm but research to seek peace for Osu from the hither to dichotomized situation that bedeviled Osu from the time the late Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona V supposedly and purportedly ascended the Osu stool,” it said.

“It is trite knowledge that there is an undestooled Osu Mantse in the person of Nii Nortey Owuo III which premised a decade of litigation which had raged on until the demise of one of the litigants,” it added.

Re:NII AKO NORTEI IV, OSU MANKRALO AND ACTING OSU MANTSE

The office of the Osu Klottey Wulormo and the Osu Paramount Stool Father- Nii Narku Teinor III and elders in council received the above news from the social media with much grieve and sadness.

To the information of the executives of the ‘’unknown’’ Osu fact finding secretariat’’ Osu is governed by strict traditional norms and therefore would not allow any person or proud of persons under any guise to change Osu into fresh litigation. We further say that the office of the Klottey Wulormo, the Paramount Stool father and elders in council would not countenance ORDERS from non accredited people to take upon themselves or arrogate to themselves authority that doesn’t lie in their purviews to creat chaos in Osu at the demise of Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona V (Osu Mantse).

In order to seek peace in Osu we would want the executives of the so called ‘’Osu fact finding secretariat to know that their ‘’ORDER’’ to the Mankralo is an act of fomenting trouble in Osu and it is far from sanity.

A Mankralo acting as a Mantse in the absence of the sitting Mantse does not come as an act of thaumaturgy, but is promulgated by an accredited Dzase of the Osu State (Kinkawe, Ashante, Anarhor and Alata).

In the face of the above we solemnly crave the indulgence of all Dzase elders of the various quarters to remain calm as arrangements are underway to bring lasting peace to Osu.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke