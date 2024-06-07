Mourinho Earns $11.4m A Year

Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe says new coach Jose Mourinho is set to earn €10.5 million ($11.4 million) a year in salary after he agreed on a two-year contract.

Fenerbahçe revealed the figures in a declaration to inform the stock market on Wednesday, three days after the storied Turkish club presented Mourinho to thousands of fans at their stadium.

There was no mention of the size of any bonuses in Mourinho’s contract.

Mourinho has been tasked with winning the Turkish league, something Fenerbahçe has not achieved since 2014. The team was beaten to the title by fierce rivals Galatasaray last month. Fenerbahçe will also enter the Champions League in the early qualifying rounds in July.

Jose Mourinho was presented as Fenerbahçe’s new manager on Sunday.

Mourinho has not worked outside of the top five European leagues since 2004, when he left Porto after winning the Champions League and joined Chelsea, which was on the rise under then-owner Roman Abramovich.

Since then, he has also coached Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham in a career filled with trophies and off-field controversy.