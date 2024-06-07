3 Unnatural Deaths Hit Bole; Police Go Wild

The Ghana Police Service has deployed personnel to Bole and its environs in the Savannah Region to assist the Regional Police Command in unravelling three reported death cases.

According to the police, the deaths which they described as “unnatural” have been recorded over the last six months.

In a statement released on Friday, June 7, the police said a team of experts made up of a crime scene management team, forensic experts, intelligence officers and homicide investigators are in the region to work with the Regional Command on the cases.

It also revealed that police visibility and patrols have been intensified with more operational officers deployed to the town and its surrounding communities.

By Vincent Kubi