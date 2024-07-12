Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Art & Craft Exhibition Opens

Mr. Peter K. Marfo helping Nana Addae Gyamera to cut the sod for the official opening of the exhibition

The annual Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Art and Craft Exhibition was officially opened on Tuesday at the Centre for National Culture (NCC) in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Themed “Promoting Trade, Tourism and Investments in Ashanti Region: The Role of Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary Celebration,” the exhibition aims to help local artisans develop and increase patronage of their products.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition, which featured a diverse range of art pieces and crafts, was attended by art enthusiasts, students, collectors, tourists, creative arts stakeholders in Kumasi, chiefs and members of the public.

It will ran until August 16, 2024, and showcase the works of over 50 local artists and artisans, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the Ashanti Region and Ghana in general.

The displays include traditional crafts, textiles, paintings, sculptures, and more.

The six-week exhibition is being organised by NCC to honour and celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who recently marked his 25th anniversary of ascension to the Golden Stool.

The Chief of Feyiase Akoyem Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Nana Addae Gyamera, speaking at the ceremony commended the exhibitors and artists for their hard work and enthusiasm, noting that “art and culture have the power to bring people together and inspire us to see the world from different perspectives.”

According to him, “There is no denying that Asantehene’s unmatched insight and foresight have fostered a thriving creative and tourism industry that has drawn investments for Asantemen in particular and Ghana in general.”

Mr. Peter K. Marfo, Regional Director of the Centre for National Culture, emphasised the value of art and culture in the advancement of the country.

“We have an obligation to utilise our cultural resources and output to propel economic expansion, advance art and culture, generate employment opportunities, enhance tourism, and elevate the quality of life for our populace,” he said.

The event was graced by several personalities from the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Kumasi Zoological Gardens, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, among others.