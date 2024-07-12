Fatimatu Abubakar, Jefferson Sackey To Speak At Influencers Conference

Jefferson Sackey

Key figures from the New Patriotic Party, including Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information and Deputy Director of Communications at the Office of the President, as well as parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central, Jefferson Sackey, are among the dignitaries set to speak at the third edition of the Influencers’ Conference.

The conference is scheduled to take place on August 24, 2024, at the Snap Cinema, Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Auditorium in Accra, Ghana, from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Influencing Youth Inclusion For Change’.

Other influential speakers include Bernard Kafui Sokpe, Joyce Ahiadorme, Clifford Cheqona, Frank Love, Antoine Mensah, Faith Senam Ocloo, Jannice Tagoe, Sonia Ibrahim, Enam Tugbefia, Kojo Daasebre, Mariam Mensah, and others.

The conference, powered by Konekt Global Management, aims to spark conversations that will change mindsets and attitudes, providing hope, guidance, and a sense of direction. Panelists, resource persons, moderators, and the general public are all geared up for the event.

The Influencers’ Conference serves as a platform that brings together public relations professionals, bloggers, vloggers, celebrities, and others within the creative arts and media industry to address issues affecting society.

It provides an environment where change-makers, established influencers, and upcoming influencers can gain marketability through deeper understanding, connections, and shared experiences.

The past two editions featured keynote speakers such as H.E. Charles Abani, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, and H.E. Anne Sophie Avé, former Ambassador of France to Ghana. Notable speakers and panelists had an amazing time in 2023 and 2022 respectively.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke