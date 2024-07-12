Giovani Wins Award In USA

Giovani Caleb

Radio personality and host of 3FM Drive, Giovani Caleb, was adjudged Radio Entertainment Host of the Year at the just-ended Ghana Entertainment Awards, USA 2024.

The awards ceremony, which was held over the weekend, also recognised 3FM Drive as the Best Radio Show of the Year.

The ceremony was held on July 6 at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Centre in New York, USA.

He beat competition from Bright Boadu, PM The Presenter, Nyansa Boakwa, Nana Romeo, Lexis Bill, Halifax Addo, Gee Face, Brown Berry and Andy Dosty.

Giovani Caleb has been the host of 3FM Drive and Showbiz 360 on TV3 for over six years and has media experience spanning over a decade.

Born Caleb Elolo Adjomah, Giovani Caleb is also a master of ceremonies and hosted events including Ghana Club 100 Awards, MTN Hitmaker, the AFRIMA Music Village show (2018), 2019 Ghana Business Awards and the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Red Carpet.

Caleb started his career in the media industry on radio in 2008 with Radio Univers, in his second year at the University of Ghana.

He joined Global Media Alliance (GMA) and rose through the ranks to become the programmes manager for YFM.

He landed his first role as a TV presenter on Late Nite Celebrity Show on eTV Ghana.

He then moved to EIB Network’s Live FM in 2015. He was the host of Starr Drive on Starr FM before leaving to join Media General’s TV3 Network to host 3FM Drive.

He was later joined by Berla Mundi as a co-host. Giovani Caleb later became the host of Ghana’s most popular show ‘Date Rush’.