‘Drip’ Remix: Biggest Int. Music Collaboration

Ghanaian rapper, Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo, has seen his ‘Drip’ remix video, featuring legendary American rapper Jim Jones and Edem, become Ghana’s biggest international music collaboration in 2024 after hitting two million views on YouTube and World Star within just eight days of its release.

The combined two million views on YouTube and World Star makes ‘Drip’ remix the biggest international collaboration in 2024 by a Ghanaian musician.

In the video that promotes Ghanaian culture, legendary American rapper, Jim Jones, was adorably styled like a real Ghanaian royal.

His demeanour, the ‘subjects’ at his feet and standing around him, and his beautiful Kente wear accessorised with amazing beads, as well as fine-looking crown, all perfectly combined to earn him a noble ‘royal status’.

The video, which was shot in the USA, has been well received by Ghanaians all over the world.

In the video, Jim Jones is seen beautifully dressed like a Ghanaian king, alongside rappers Gambo, Edem, as well as a number of white and black women who also dressed in beautiful Ghanaian costumes, promoting the beautiful culture of Ghana on the international scene.

The ‘Drip’ remix is one of the amazing tunes on Gambo’s latest extended play (EP) titled ‘1 More Bullet’, a musical project that’s in celebration of hip-hop.

Featuring on the highly anticipated EP are Ghanaian music duo, E.L., and Kofi Jamar. E.L. features on a song dubbed: ‘Enjoyment’. Kofi Jamar showcased his music prowess on ‘Conversation’, another amazing song on the EP to watch out for.

Jim Jones was not only excellent in contributing to ‘Drip’ remix lyrically, but his dress style was a perfect fit for marketing brand Ghana in America and beyond.

Gambo is certainly helping immensely to connect Ghanaians in the diaspora to their roots and to equally inspire the younger generation of Ghanaian musicians to take great pride in their cultural heritage and promote same internationally.

He strongly believes that through music, the rich traditions, stories, and values of Ghana could reach the hearts of people worldwide.

For Gambo, using the power of music to promote Ghanaian culture internationally could profit Ghana’s tourism industry immensely.