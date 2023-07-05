Over 1,160 BECE Candidates Empowered To Fight Exams Fright

The hosts in a group photograph with the students

A pep talk with more than 1,160 candidates for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has been held by the online news portal www.233times.net in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Students from 23 Junior High Schools (JHS) in Sekondi-Takoradi received tips on how to overcome test anxiety, and how to answer BECE questions.

Dubbed ‘Yes We Can,’ the one-hour motivational speech was intended to inspire the candidates who will take their first external examination in August of this year, according to Convener Nana Kwesi Coomson.

“As this is the first external examination, it comes with some level of examination fright. I was a victim of this BECE fright because as a teenager, I was wondering if I could make it in the BECE to get my dream school, and those thoughts worried me a lot.

“I realised that most of my friends also had this same fright when they were writing their BECE, so we came up with a tour to empower the candidates so that they overcome this fright,” Mr. Coomson added.

The ‘Yes We Can’ hour-long pep talk with BECE candidates in 2023 will be the project’s sixth iteration, since organisers have been speaking with candidates for the last six years to better assist them.

In addition to helping them overcome the exams fright, it also teaches them how to answer the BECE questions and time management.

BECE candidates who received the pep talks expressed appreciation to the speakers and revealed that, their level of confidence for the upcoming BECE has been raised high, and they are challenged to do better than previous year groups.

The speakers for this year’s ‘Yes We Can’ include Yaa Amoako-Adu, an oil and gas mogul, Adobea Clement, an event planner and manager at Surfline, Saviour Adzika, CEO of Corpnation Foundation, Reuben Mbrah, a Pharmacist and Life Coach, Manfred Darko-Konadu, an educationist, Joseph Amuah, a broadcaster, Marian Ampon, Manager of Anaji Choice Mart, Emmanuel Ampaabeng, CEO of Western Music Awards and Convener and Nana Kwesi Coomson, a Corporate Communications Professional and Public Speaker.

Amongst the participating schools include Woodbridge International School, Morning Glory International School, Jaycris International Centre, Young Christian JHS, Rev. Mosignor Ansah, Woode Methodist, Korsah Complex, Nana Brempong Yaw and Rev. Cobbah Yalley, all in Takoradi.

The rest are Myoung Barracks JHS, Myoung Forces, Defence Basic JHS, Garrison Basic, Airforce Base Basic, Services Basic School, Airforce Complex, Airforce Station, Berea Academy, Naval Base, Nav West, Navy Basic, Western Command and Endtime New Generation.