Sista Afia Wins ‘Best Female Act’ @ GEA-USA

Sista Afia

At the 2023 Ghana Entertainment Awards (GEA) USA hosted at the Merkin Hall, Kaufman Music Center in New York, Ghanaian singer Sista Afia was named ‘Best Female Music Act’.

Gyakie, Piesie Esther, Amaarae, MzVee, Wendy Shay, and Wiyaala competed against the ‘Asouden’ hitmaker for the coveted honour.

Sista Afia had won this particular category twice, the first time being in 2019.

Sista Afia’s manager, Kofi Clinton, expressed joy over his artiste’s most recent accomplishment and thanked the public for their support.

“Sista Afia has been working extremely hard to make more bangers. She is unquestionably one of the few brilliant female musicians that Ghana has.

“Fans should continue supporting this musical treasure,” he said, adding “in the upcoming months, we’re actually cooking up something big for her.”

Sista Afia recently performed in Italy, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America. She has been consistent over the years and has released several popular songs.

The award-winning singer is scheduled to perform in the UK, as she completes her tour of four countries in one month.