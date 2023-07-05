DreamChild To Hold ‘HoodTalk Music Festival’

Kofi Amoakohene, Co-Founder, DreamChild Foundation

DreamChild Foundation, organisers of the upcoming event dubbed “HoodTalk Music Festival” has revealed that the event will be used to raise funds to build five pediatric hospitals in some selected regions in the country.

According to information obtained by BEATWAVES, the DreamChild Foundation has already provided land for the Greater Accra Region’s first pediatric facility.

The first segment of the HoodTalk Music Festival’s opening event, according to the organisers, will take place on August 26 at the Kingdom Gardens, Ashiyie-Regimanuel Katamanso Estate in Accra.

Tamale (September), Kumasi and Takoradi (October), and Ho (November) will all host similar concerts.

The HoodTalk Music Festival is an initiative of the Dreamchild Foundation to use music to bring young Ghanaians together to discuss current issues regarding their progress while engaging in healthy entertainment.

The festival is being organised by the foundation in partnership with an audio-visual company, Virtual Hub.

A number of top musical figures will also grace the stage at the HoodTalk Music Festival.

The event’s organisers declared that Mr. Abdourahamane Diallo, the UNESCO Country Representative in Ghana, had indicated UNESCO’s desire to assist DreamChild Foundation and its activities.

They claim that “this UNESCO endorsement not only strengthens our credibility but also opens up a great avenue for collaboration and increase visibility for our cause.”

In terms of public spectacle, fundraising, and public outreach, they said, the HoodTalk Music Festival is primed to have an even greater impact.

The DreamChild Foundation was established some years back by a group of entrepreneurs and civil society leaders in Africa who saw the need for an effort by Africans to help themselves by empowering the children of Africa through the culture of music.

By George Clifford Owusu