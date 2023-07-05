Gyakie Rocks Afronation Portugal

Gyakie

Gyakie, a Ghanaian singer-songwriter, keeps reaching new heights while performing internationally.

At the recent AfroNation Portugal concert, the Flip The Music signee wowed the crowd with a performance of her number-one singles, including ‘Something’ and ‘Forever’.

Gyakie made an impression on the third and last day of the festival while performing on stage with well-known performers including Uncle Waffles, 50 Cent, Davido, Sauti Sol, and Booba.

Gyakie represented her unshakeable ties to her heritage on stage by dressing in a Louis Vuitton Monogram Jet Ski T-shirt, sneakers, and jewelry while holding the Ghanaian flag.

Afronation Portugal is recognised for celebrating Afrobeats music and working to spread the genre around the world.

The festival, which featured performances by renowned Afrobeats performers like Burna Boy, Davido, Asake, and others, took place in Portimo, Portugal, this summer.

Gyakie’s influence on the AfroNation festival is evident; before Portugal, she performed on the stages of AfroNation Ghana and AfroNation Miami.

As she continues to win over music lovers all over the world, her performances on foreign platforms serve as evidence of her dedication to elevating Ghanaian music on the international arena, and confirm her position as one of Ghana’s most promising musical talents.