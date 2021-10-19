Pacific Oil Donates Vehicles To Police

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pacific Oil Ghana Limited, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari presenting the vehicles to Dr. George Akuffo Dampare at the police headquarters in Accra.

Pacific Oil Ghana, a leading petroleum company, has presented two pickups to the Ghana Police Service.

The vehicles worth GH¢566,332 is to augment the fleet of cars of the security service used in its fight against crime.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pacific Oil Ghana Limited, Alhaji Ibrahim Zakari, who made the presentation on behalf of the company said it was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to give back to the society in which it operates.

He emphasized the need to support the Police Service to reduce crime in the country and ensure the public go about their duties without any fear.

Alhaji Zakari commended personnel of the service for their dedication in crime fight even at the peril of their lives.

He assured the Police Service of the company’s continuous support in the area of logistics towards the prevention of crime in the country.

He said the company through the Pacific Foundation Ghana, had over the years made donations including presentation to the vulnerable in society and has also supported the Covid-19 fight with some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare who received the donation on behalf of the service expressed his appreciation to Pacific oil Ghana for adding up to their fleet which he said will ensure effective patrols in the communities.

He said the government alone cannot provide all the logistics of the service but needed the support of organizations and philanthropists.

He assured of the Police Service continuous efforts to bring law and order in the country.

Some of the members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) present at the programme were Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, Director General (DG) of Technical, COP Fredrick Adu-Anim, DG Human Resource, COP Patrick Akologo, National Protection Department and Deputy Commissioner of Police Francis Aboagye Nyarko- DG Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD).

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey