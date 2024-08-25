Parliamentary Chamber Undergoes Major Renovation Ahead Of September 3 Resumption

The Parliamentary Chamber is undergoing a significant €2.26 million renovation, forcing the leadership to seek a temporary venue for the 275 members of Parliament when the House reconvenes on September 3, 2024.

The renovation, which began in November 2014, aims to upgrade the conference system, introduce a biometric feature for electronic attendance registration, and enhance the voting system.

The project, undertaken by African Bagg Limited, is expected to be completed by October 2024.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, expressed optimism that the new system would promote a paperless parliament, increase speed and accuracy, and improve the overall work of the House

This development comes after the Majority requested a recall of the House to address pressing government business.

The Speaker will meet with the leadership to decide on a temporary venue, with the possibility of hosting sessions outside Accra.

The renovation includes replacing old cables, introducing a biometric feature, and upgrading the voting system.

The new system will allow MPs to access votes, proceedings, order papers, committee reports, and parliamentary documents electronically.

The project’s delay has been attributed to the complexity of the work and the need for a thorough upgrade of the chamber’s infrastructure.

However, the speaker assured that the new system would enhance the work of Parliament and promote transparency and accountability.

-BY Daniel Bampoe