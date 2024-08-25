Napo Meets Ashanti Region NPP Council Of Elders, Seeks Wisdom

In a strategic move to galvanize support and tap into the wealth of experience of the party’s leading stalwarts, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Running Mate, met with the party’s distinguished Council of Elders in the Ashanti Region yesterday.

The meeting, which took place in a convivial atmosphere, provided a platform for Dr. Prempeh to engage with the seasoned party leaders, seeking their counsel and guidance as the party gears up for the December polls.

With the NPP seeking to retain power, Dr. Prempeh’s meeting with the Council of Elders is seen as a significant step in rallying the party’s grassroots support and leveraging the wisdom of its experienced leaders.

The Ashanti Region, a traditional stronghold of the NPP, is critical to the party’s electoral fortunes.

By engaging with the Council of Elders, Dr. Prempeh demonstrated his commitment to building a broad-based coalition that will drive the party’s campaign to victory.

In a statement, Dr. Prempeh expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the Council of Elders, saying, “I am privileged to have met our party’s distinguished Council of Elders in the Ashanti Region yesterday. I am delighted to have tapped into their wealth of experience and knowledge as we seek to prosecute a formidable campaign for victory in December.”

With the party’s campaign machinery revving up, Dr. Prempeh’s meeting with the Council of Elders sends a strong signal that the NPP is leaving no stone unturned in its quest for victory, as well as his engagement with the grassroots and party elders is crucial in mobilizing support and ensuring a unified front ahead of the polls.

-BY Daniel Bampoe