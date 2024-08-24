Ada Children Football Team In Fatal Crash In Kwahu

A devastating road accident occurred on the Kwahu Mountains in the Eastern Region, involving a bus transporting approximately 60 children and officials from the Ada-based Monarch Football Club.

The crash, which took place around 3:30 am on Saturday, August 24, has left multiple fatalities and injuries, sending shockwaves through the community.

Report of fatal victims was not readily available.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus’s brakes failed while descending the treacherous Kwahu Mountains towards Nkawkaw, causing the vehicle to sway uncontrollably before overturning.

The survivors, who were rushed to the hospital, recounted the harrowing experience.

The Monarch Football Club had participated in a week-long tournament in Obo Kwahu featuring 32 teams and was returning to Ada when the tragedy struck.

The team’s excitement and joy were short-lived, as the bus’s failure left a trail of devastation.

Emergency response teams, including the Fire Service and Police, swiftly responded to the scene, rescuing injured footballers and recovering bodies.

The full extent of the damage is still unknown, but the incident has sent shockwaves through the community.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the crash is underway.

-BY Daniel Bampoe