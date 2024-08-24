NDC Outdoors 16 Spokespersons To Push 2024 Manifesto

The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced a team of sectoral spokespersons to spearhead the party’s communication on its 2024 manifesto.

The move is seen as a strategic effort to effectively communicate the party’s policies and programs to the electorate ahead of the general elections.

Leading the team is Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, who will be supported by 16 other spokespersons with expertise in various sectors.

The spokespersons were appointed to speak to the key thematic areas of the NDC’s 2024 manifesto, which was launched Saturday.

In a statement, Sammy Gyamfi said the team includes Isaac Adongo, Dr. Johnson Asiama, and Mona Quartey, who will speak on economic issues; Dr. Eben Anuwa-Armah, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and Hajia Saajida Shiraz, who will focus on business development, trade, and industry.

Other members of the team include Goosie Obuadum Tanoh, Michael Abbey, and Mavis Lamisi Apeliba, who will address issues related to jobs; Eric Opoku, Dr. Peter Boama Otukonor, and Harry Yamson, who will speak on agriculture and agribusiness.

The NDC has also appointed spokespersons to address issues related to education, health, energy, infrastructure, youth development, sports development, gender, children, and social protection, among others.

The party’s decision to appoint a team of spokespersons is seen as a move to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and accountability, as well as its willingness to engage with the electorate on its policies and programs.

He said the team of spokespersons are expected to play a crucial role in the NDC’s campaign ahead of the 2024 general elections, and to help the party to win the hearts and minds of the electorate.

BY Daniel Bampoe