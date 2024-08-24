Nana Ama McBrown Begs US Embassy Over Visa Ban

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has appealed to the US Embassy in Accra to lift the visa ban imposed on her.

Nana Ama’s plea comes years after she was deported from the United States in 2001, following an unsuccessful attempt by her uncle, Papa Kofi McBrown, to take her to America due to her talents.

In an interview with Bola Ray, she expressed her desire to correct past mistakes and urged the embassy to review her case with consideration of her current standing and genuine intentions.

“I’ll beg them to please reconsider me, look at my records, I am not a bad person. I’ve never been a bad person because I really know what I’ve done and I want to correct it,” she said.

The actress also addressed the anxiety many Ghanaians feel when applying for visas, which she believes often leads to dishonesty in their applications. She encouraged her fellow citizens to approach the visa process with honesty, emphasizing that modern systems keep permanent records of all details, including fingerprints.

“Now, if you’re going to the embassy, things have changed. Our details, fingerprints, everything is there. So we should do things right. I will say to everybody: go genuinely. Because the records will be there forever. And if you keep lying, it will go against you,” she advised.