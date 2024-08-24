Court Pursues Naira Marley, Others Again Over Mohbad’s Death

A Coroner’s Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has ordered substituted service on several key witnesses in the ongoing inquest into the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

This order follows unsuccessful attempts to serve these witnesses in person.

The court’s directive targets Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley), Balogun Samson Eletu (Sam Larry), Mohbad’s sister-in-law, Karimot Ogunbayo, his lawyer Oluwasanmi Falade, nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and driver Fidelis Esanbor.

These individuals are considered crucial to uncovering the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death on September 12, 2023.

Magistrate T. A. Sotobi granted the substituted service request on August 16, 2024, allowing the summons to be published in a national newspaper and on social media, following an application by Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba.

The legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria Wahab Shittu, stressed the importance of these witnesses in providing clarity on the events leading to Mohbad’s death.

The court also agreed to recall Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi, and the Investigating Police Officer, ASP Muhammad Yusuf, to address new concerns in the case.

The inquest has garnered widespread attention, with the public eagerly awaiting further developments.