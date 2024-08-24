Nana Kwabena Ansah Enstooled Nsawam Chief

In a vibrant display of tradition and culture, Nana Kwabena Ansah was installed as the new chief of Nsawam, marking the end of a 27-year wait for the community.

The ceremony, held in Aburi, was a testament to the rich heritage of the region, featuring traditional drumming, dancing, and war songs.

The installation of Nana Kwabena Ansah is a significant milestone for the people of Nsawam, who have long awaited the leadership and guidance that comes with the presence of a chief.

His ascension to the stool is expected to bring renewed focus on traditional and cultural development, as well as fostering unity and progress within the community.

With a strong sense of gratitude, Nana Kwabena Ansah pledged to work tirelessly to promote the welfare of his people and uphold the traditions and values that have been passed down through generations.

His commitment to the community was evident as he swore allegiance to Nana Otobuor Gyan Kwasi II, Aburihene and Adontenhene of Akuapem Traditional Area.

The ceremony was attended by large crowd, including community members and dignitaries from across the Region.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement, as the colorful regalia of traditional leaders and the rhythmic beats of drums set the stage for a memorable occasion.

This historic installation not only fills a long-standing vacancy but also reinforces the importance of preserving and celebrating the cultural heritage of the people of Nsawam and Aburi.

As Nana Kwabena Ansah begins his tenure, the community looks forward to a future of growth and unity under his leadership.

-BY Daniel Bampoe