Ashanti Regional NDC Cadres Chairman, Executives Defect To NPP

In a shocking turn of events, Alhaji Muntari Alhassan, the Ashanti Regional Cadres Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has defected to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) along with his entire executives.

This move has sent shockwaves through the NDC’s ranks, causing division and chaos within the party.

The defection, which was announced at a ceremony in Ntonso Zongo, Kwabre East constituency, on Friday, saw Alhaji Muntari and his executives sever all ties with the NDC, urging their supporters to follow suit.

The former NDC stalwarts cited the NPP’s pro-poor policies, particularly the Free Senior High School program, as the reason for their defection.

The development is a significant blow to the NDC, which has been struggling to maintain its grip on the Ashanti Region.

The party has faced internal conflicts and divisions, which have weakened its chances of winning the upcoming elections.

The defection of Alhaji Muntari and his executives is seen as a major coup for the NPP, which has been working to consolidate its support base in the region.

The move is expected to boost the NPP’s chances of widening the gap in the Ashanti Region, which is a crucial battleground in the upcoming elections.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, who received the defectors, hailed the move as a testament to the NPP’s commitment to the welfare of the people.

He assured the defectors of a warm welcome and promised to work with them to ensure the NPP’s victory in the region.

The NDC, on the other hand, is reeling from the shock of the defection.

The party’s leadership is yet to comment on the development, but sources within the party indicate that the defection has caused significant blow to the party.

BY Daniel Bampoe