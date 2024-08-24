Start Writing Your Handing Over Notes- Mahama Tells NPP

In a scathing indictment of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama has declared that the time is up for the current administration and urged them to start writing their handover notes.

The warning came during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto unveiling at the University of Education, Winneba, where Mahama lambasted the NPP for mismanaging the economy, eroding democracy, and pushing millions of Ghanaians into poverty.

As Ghana teeters on the edge of economic collapse, with soaring inflation, a depreciating currency, and widespread unemployment, former President John Mahama’s words echoed the sentiments of many Ghanaians who feel let down by the NPP’s broken promises and lack of accountability.

Mr Mahama lamented “We cannot continue on this path.

“Lessons must be learnt from the experience of this last almost eight years. A vote for the NPP will be an expression of satisfaction with the impunity of the last eight years.

“A vote for NPP is a vote for a third term of Nana Akufo-Addo,” Mahama lamented.

BY Daniel Bampoe