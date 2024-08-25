Ghana Armed Forces Parries Coup Allegations

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a strong rebuttal to claims made by the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance, Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, that the military has threatened to take over the government if the upcoming elections turn violent.

In a statement released on August 23, 2024, the GAF described Dr. Akwetey’s allegations as “untrue” and “misleading.”

The military emphasized that it has no intention of staging a coup and will prevent and resist any individual or group seeking to take over the government unlawfully.

This is not the first time the GAF has been forced to deny coup allegations.

In 2016 and 2020, similar claims were made, which the military dismissed as baseless.

The GAF’s statement comes amid growing concerns about the potential for violence in the lead-up to the December 2024 elections.

Political tensions have been rising, with some civil society groups and media outlets warning of a possible coup.

However, the GAF has consistently maintained that its role is to support the Ghana Police Service in maintaining law and order, not to take over the government.

The military has assured the public that it will only intervene if requested to do so by the police.

The GAF’s Director General of Public Relations, Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, urged civil society groups and the media to desist from using the military’s name to heighten political tension.

He emphasized that the GAF is committed to peaceful elections and will work with all stakeholders to ensure a tranquil atmosphere for citizens to exercise their democratic rights.

With the elections just a few months away, the GAF’s reassurance is likely to calm nerves and reassure the public that the military is committed to upholding democracy and the rule of law.

-BY Daniel Bampoe