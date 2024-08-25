Ghana Woos Indian Investors

In a bid to strengthen economic ties and foster growth, a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Okyere Baafi, has extended an invitation to Indian businesses to invest in his country.

Addressing the ASSOCHAM Commonwealth Champions Conference in New Delhi, Baafi highlighted Ghana’s readiness to partner with Indian investors in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure development.

This move comes as Ghana seeks to diversify its economy and tap into India’s expertise in various fields.

The West African nation has long recognized the importance of India as a trading partner, with bilateral trade between the two countries standing at USD 2.87 billion in 2022-23.

India has also emerged as a leading investor in Ghana, with investments spanning pharmaceuticals, construction, manufacturing, trade services, agriculture, tourism, and more.

Micheal Baafi’s invitation is not merely a gesture of goodwill; it is a strategic move to leverage India’s strengths and complement Ghana’s own development goals.

By partnering with Indian businesses, Ghana aims to enhance its competitiveness, improve its infrastructure, and unlock its full potential.

The Deputy Minister’s emphasis on reducing trade barriers and facilitating market access is a testament to the country’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment.

His call for greater collaborations in capacity building, technology transfer, and education is a clear indication of Ghana’s desire to empower its youth and drive sustainable growth.

BY Daniel Bampoe