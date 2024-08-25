EC Reacts To BVD Theft In Nsawam

Samuel Tettey

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has found itself at the center of a brewing storm following the recent arrest of a 52-year-old man, Samuel Yaw Koranteng, in possession of a Biometric Verification Device (BVD) in Nsawam.

This incident has raised concerns about the security of the country’s electoral process, just months before the December 2024 polls.

A History of BVD Theft

This is not the first time BVDs have been stolen or compromised.

In April 2024, the EC issued a press release explaining that some biometric verification devices were legally auctioned to a private recycling plant due to their obsolescence.

However, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has consistently claimed that five biometric verification devices have gone missing from the EC’s custody, although the EC maintains that only five laptops used in biometric voter registration were unaccounted for.

The Latest Incident

On Friday, Koranteng was arrested by the Police in the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region for possessing a BVD suspected to belong to the EC.

The device, with serial number S/N: VVD49976I, MEI 1: 353997073099764I, and EI 2: 353997073499766, was found in Koranteng’s possession by residents.

During interrogation, Koranteng claimed that he received the device from an individual named Farouk.

“The person who gave the device to me is called Farouk. I don’t know what device it is. So I am ready to go to the police,” he said.

EC Reaction

In a swift response, the EC assured the public that a stolen BVD poses no threat to the election’s integrity, citing robust security measures and protocols in place.

“A BVD in the hands of an unauthorized person cannot be used to compromise an election…It is nothing more than an off-the-shelf device,” the EC stated.

The EC’s Deputy Chairman for Operations, Samuel Tettey, reiterated the commission’s commitment to ensuring a secure electoral process.

“We stand in readiness to work with the Police in its investigations,” he stated.

Security Measures

The EC maintains that the following security measures are in place to prevent tampering: a rigorous preparation process for BVDs, secure voter verification applications, restricted access to activation codes, Data conformity with the Voters Register, Political Party Agents’ oversight, and serial Number recording on the Statement of Poll (Pink Sheet).

BY Daniel Bampoe