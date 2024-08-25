Bawumia Meets Journalists

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is engaging journalists tonight, August 25, 2024, at Movenpick Hotel in Accra.

This meeting comes on the heels of the NPP’s manifesto launch and aims to provide a platform for Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia to delve deeper into his vision for Ghana’s future.

This is not the first time Dr. Bawumia has engaged with the media.

In recent weeks, he has been actively sharing his ideas and policies with various stakeholders, including the media, to ensure a comprehensive understanding of his vision.

The NPP’s manifesto launch was a significant event that outlined the party’s plans for Ghana’s development.

Dr. Bawumia’s engagement with journalists tonight is expected to provide further insight into the manifesto’s key points and how they will be implemented.

The media engagement started at 5:00 pm and its attended by journalists from various media outlets.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to address questions and concerns, providing clarity on his vision and policies.

-BY Daniel Bampoe