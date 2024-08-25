Bawumia Slams Mahama Over Short Memories Comment

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has launched a scathing attack on his main contender, John Mahama, criticizing his abysmal record in office.

Speaking at his maiden meet-the-press event in Accra on August 25, Dr. Bawumia reminded Ghanaians of the challenges they faced during Mahama’s tenure.

Ironically, it was Mahama who once said, “Ghanaians have short memories,” in response to complaints about the state of the economy during his presidency.

However, Dr. Bawumia has turned the tables, arguing that Ghanaians have not forgotten the hardships they endured under Mahama’s leadership.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the power crisis, known as “dumsor,” which led to widespread blackouts and even fatalities.

He also mentioned the national ambulance service, which was on the brink of collapse, and the high unemployment rates that characterized Mahama’s tenure.

As the December 7 presidential election approaches, Dr. Bawumia is determined to remind voters of the differences between his vision for Ghana and Mahama’s record in office.

