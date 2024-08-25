Kasoa Collapsed Building Kills 3

A devastating building collapse in Kasoa has claimed the lives of three people, including two young female students and a carpenter.

The incident has raised concerns about the state of construction in Ghana and the need for stricter safety measures.

According to Assistant Divisional Officer Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the building had significant structural deficits, which likely contributed to its collapse.

The GNFS has urged the public to hire professionals during construction projects to ensure structural safety and consistency.

The community is reeling from the tragedy, with many expressing shock and grief.

The incident has also sparked a wider conversation about the need for improved construction standards and safety protocols in Ghana.

The GNFS is conducting an investigation into the cause of the collapse, but it is clear that something went terribly wrong.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety in construction projects.

-BY Daniel Bampoe