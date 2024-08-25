Bawumia Unveils 14-Point Agenda For Ghana’s Prosperity

In a media engagement on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), outlined his vision for a prosperous and secure Ghana.

With the December 7 polls looming, Dr. Bawumia reiterated his 14 key commitments to the Ghanaian people, emphasizing his dedication to transforming the country.

The NPP’s presidential candidate presented a comprehensive agenda, tackling critical areas such as economic growth, job creation, tax reforms, and digitalization.

He pledged to “sustain and expand Ghana’s rebounding economy,” create new job opportunities, and implement wide-ranging tax reforms to stimulate economic growth.

Dr. Bawumia also highlighted his commitment to reducing the cost of living, expanding public infrastructure, and providing better healthcare for all Ghanaians.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of implementing affirmative action for women and girls, expanding educational opportunities, and ensuring good governance.

The NPP’s manifesto, launched a week ago, serves as a blueprint for Dr. Bawumia’s vision.

His media engagement provided a platform to delve deeper into his plans, showcasing his dedication to protecting the environment, boosting sports, creative arts, and tourism, and enhancing border security while keeping neighborhoods safe.

Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to transforming the country and improving the lives of Ghanaians is evident, making his vision a compelling choice for voters.

-BY Daniel Bampoe