Bawumia Pledges To Complete National Cathedral Project

The National Cathedral project, a brainchild of President Akufo-Addo, has been shrouded in controversy since its inception.

Initially touted as a personal project to be funded through private donations, it was later revealed that state funds had been used to finance the construction.

However, addressing the media encounter on Sunday, the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia pledges to complete the project if elected president, emphasizing the need for stakeholder engagement to secure funding.

The National Cathedral’s history is marred by controversy. President Akufo-Addo’s 2016 campaign promise to build a national cathedral was initially met with skepticism.

However, in 2020, it was revealed that over GHC339 million in state funds had been allocated to the project, sparking public outcry.

Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to completing the project marks a significant shift in the government’s approach.

He acknowledged the investment of public funds and emphasized the need for stakeholder engagement to determine the project’s future.

“Public funds have been invested in it. One should have an engagement with churches and stakeholders to decide on how to complete the project. It is an important issue,” he noted.

