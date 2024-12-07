Peace Council Condemns Shooting  At Nyankpala 

Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the National Peace Council

The National Peace Council (NPC), the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP), and other partners have condemned the shooting incidents that occurred at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

A press statement issued by the Peace Council indicated that it is aware of the confirmed arrest of four persons by the Ghana Police Service in connection with a shooting incident at Nyankpala in Northem Region, which led to the death of one person and the injury of another.

“The NPC condemns in the strongest terms killing and injuring of any person during the elections. We express our sympathy to the families and the local community in Nyankpala and in other locations affected by unfortunate electoral violence,” the statement read.

The NPC also condemns any use of firearms in the electoral process anywhere in the country.

At the signing of the 4th Presidential Elections Peace Pact in Accra on 28 November 2024, all political parties pledged to foster peace and stability before, during, and after the elections.

“We urge all political parties and supporters to keep the commitment their party leaders made in the interests of democracy and the interests of a peaceful and stable Ghana,” it added.

The National Peace Council further urged the Ghana Armed Forces to respect the pledge they made to the people of Ghana that no military personnel will be stationed at any polling stations.

” As we come to the end of the polls. The NPC calls on the Electoral Commission personnel to Carry out their duties with professionalism and integrity. We urge the Ghanaian public to exercise restraint and respect law and order” the statement added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke