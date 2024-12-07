December 7 Polls: Peaceful Elections In Dome-Kwabenya

The Dome-Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region witnessed substantial voter turnout for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

A visit to the St. Elizabeth polling centre revealed that 1,752 people were expected to vote there, but at the time of the visit, 336 people had voted, 171 of them being female while 165 were men.

Upon observation, everyone seemed to be abiding by the electoral laws, as well as following the guidelines laid out.

Earlier in the day, a slight misunderstanding broke out, when a few individuals refused to allow people with special needs to vote first, but that settled soon after.

A visit to the Movers Court polling centre also revealed that a total of 856 people were expected to vote, and at the time of the visit, a total of 445 people had voted, 190 females and 255 males.

The presiding officers at these polling stations revealed that there had been no form of violence and that voters had been law-abiding.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong