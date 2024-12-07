Voting Ends, EC Gears Up To Collate Results

The Electoral Commission (EC) is working around the clock to collate results at the National Collation Centre at its headquarters in Accra.

The EC since the beginning of polls at 7 am has updated the media on some pertinent issues including the reported death of one person at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

Journalists, international observers, and staff of the EC were among some of the people present during the briefings held at 9 am, 12 pm, and 4 pm today.

According to the EC, it was prepared to engage the media to provide information on all events at the polling stations.

Jean Mensa, Chair of the EC, Samuel Tettey, Deputy chair in charge of operations, and Benjamin Bano-bio, Director of electoral Services were the officials who addressed the media.

Journalists from over 50 media organizations including TV, and radio, and reporters from various newspapers, and online portals including international media outlets are equally gearing up for the fourth briefing by the EC.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah