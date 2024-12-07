EC Records Incident Free Election In Bono, Bono East Regions

The Bono and Bono East regions have recorded the smoothest voting process in the 2024 general election monitored by the DGN Online.

The elections which started mostly at the scheduled EC time of 7 am or a little above 7 am were orderly and without long queues as seen with previous elections.

Voters, unlike previous elections, did not wake up early at dawn to go and queue at polling centres and wait for electoral officers to arrange polling centres to begin voting this year.

Queues started forming after 6 am and voting went on smoothly across all polling centres in the regions visited.

Some voters the DGN Online spoke to commended the Electoral Commission (EC) for creating more polling station centres that helped to reduce long queues at all centres.

There are as many as six polling stations within the voting area and this makes the process go faster than expected.

In the Bono Region, there are 719, 916 eligible voters with 1,560 polling stations. All polling stations monitored in the Sunyani East and West had a smooth process.

By noon most queues had subsided while electoral officials waited to serve other voters.

Party agents of the ruling NPP and the opposition NDC were present at all the polling centres while at a few centres, one could see agents of the New Force Movement.

The paper caught up with the Bono Regional Minister, Judtina Awo Owusu Banahene, at the Bono Regional Police Headquarters who went round to observe the polls.

She congratulated electoral officers and party agents for engaging in the national assignment and urged them to be steadfast and patriotic in their work.

The same process was witnessed in the Bono East Region. At the Bono East Region, the paper learned that the regional collation centre shall be located at the Divisional Police headquarters.

The biometric verification device worked perfectly in all the centres visited and there was nowhere any BVD malfunctioned.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani/ Techiman