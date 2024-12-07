Nsawam Votes Peacefully

Nsawam, a town in the Eastern Region of Ghana, went to the polls today to decide who leads the country and their constituency for the next four years.

After visiting three polling stations at the Nsawam Prisons in the morning, all the polling stations were calm and peaceful, with voters leaving the centres immediately after voting.

A visit to the female prisons also showed a calm atmosphere, with voters voting peacefully.

Speaking to the Assistant Director of Prisons, Victoria Adzewodah at the female prison, she explained that 65 eligible inmates were registered to vote but some have been released, leaving 47 inmates to vote.

Also, a visit to the Presbyterian Primary School in Nsawam-Adoagyiri showed 284 voter turnout at the time of visit.

Speaking to Emmanuel Mintah Osei, the presiding officer at the station, he explained that one ballot sheet was blank but had a serial number which was the only challenge experienced so far.

At the close of polls, some voters who rushed to the polling station at exactly 5:00 pm were not allowed to vote.

However, some voters who were present at the scene argued that the EC officials should extend the time since voting did not start at exactly 7:00 am but at 7:40 am.

From Florence Asamoah Adom, Nsawam