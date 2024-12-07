2024 Voting Ends, Sorting, Counting Underway

The highly anticipated December 7 general elections in Ghana have officially come to a close, with polling stations nationwide shutting their doors at 5pm.

Over 18 million registered voters were expected to participate in the elections, casting their ballots at 40,975 polling stations to elect a new president and 276 Members of Parliament for the next four years.

The presidential contest was a high-profile battle between two leading candidates from Northern Region: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign focused on digitalization and economic transformation, while Mr. Mahama emphasized governance experience and inclusive development.

In addition to the frontrunners, several other candidates vied for the presidency, including Alan Kyerematen (Independent, Movement for Change), Christian Kwabena Andrews (Ghana Union Movement), Kofi Akpaloo (Liberal Party of Ghana), and Hassan Ayariga (All People’s Congress), among others.

This year’s election was marked by an unusual circumstance: the Ghana Freedom Party’s (GFP) presidential candidate, Akua Donkor, passed away in October 2024.

Despite her demise, her image and party logo remained on the ballot paper, creating a unique situation for voters.

As the voting has ended, the sorting and counting process is now underway.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured the public of its commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

The results of the elections will determine the leadership direction for Ghana in the years ahead, and the country holds its breath as it waits for the outcome.

-BY Daniel Bampoe