Obuasi East NDC Officer, Others Beaten, Admitted To Hospital For Attacking Soldiers

A disturbing incident has unfolded in the Obuasi East constituency, where two military officers were attacked by the NDC Communication Officer and other party members at a polling station.

The soldiers, who were fully armed, had attempted to visit the polling center during the ongoing 2024 general elections.

However, their presence was met with resistance from the NDC Communication Officer, who reportedly requested that they leave the premises immediately or face being reported to the police.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with the soldiers allegedly resisting the instructions of the NDC communication officer.

The NDC officers deliberately heckled the officers, who also went back to get more men to descend on the NDC executive.

They were heavily assaulted and rushed to the nearby clinic for medical treatment.

BY Daniel Bampoe