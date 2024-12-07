December 7 Polls: Peaceful Elections Amid Early Voter Turnout In Klottey Korle

As the presidential and parliamentary elections unfold, polling stations across Kinkawe, Alata, and Osu Doku South have reported a peaceful and orderly voting process in major parts of the Klottey Korle Constituency.

Presiding officers at various centres have noted early morning turnout figures, as voters continue to exercise their democratic rights.

Kinkawe

At the Amantra Day Care Centre (Polling Station Code: C190715), with Samuel Lebukassa as the Presiding Officer, a total of 110 voters had cast their ballots as of 9:31 a.m. out of 629 expected voters. The environment remains calm, with steady progress at the polling station.

Alata

In the Alata area, multiple polling stations reported promising turnout levels:

1. Apostolic Church Ghana 1 (C190816):

Presiding Officer Odiko Francis reported 113 voters out of 567 expected by 9:34 a.m.

2. Apostolic Church Ghana 2 (C190817): Ishmael Nortei Noi, the Presiding Officer, recorded 21 voters out of 180 expected as of 9:42 a.m., indicating a slower but steady pace.

Osu Cinema Hall Cluster 1A (C190809A): Presiding Officer Precious Oseina noted 125 voters out of 382 expected by 9:51 a.m.

1B (C190809B): Presiding Officer Holm Anita had recorded 123 voters from the same 382 expected, as of 9:55 a.m.

2 (C190810): Mensah Adams Dennis, the Presiding Officer, reported 20 voters out of 176 expected by 9:58 a.m.

3B (C190811B): Sophia Martey tallied 100 voters out of 447 expected by 10:01 a.m.

4 (C190812): Katherine Hammond, the Presiding Officer, observed a modest turnout, with 17 voters out of 140 expected by 9:48 a.m.

Osu Doku South

The Osu Police Station Barracks polling centres have also seen voter engagement:

1. Barracks 1 (C191004):

Presiding Officer Nyandemoh Matthew recorded 135 voters out of 691 expected by 10:11 a.m.

2. Barracks 2 (C191005): Presiding Officer Dominic Sanpong is yet to provide turnout numbers, but anticipates steady participation from the 601 expected voters.

Across the constituency, the election process remains peaceful, with voters patiently waiting their turn to cast ballots. Officials at each station report efficient management of queues and timely assistance to voters.

The peaceful atmosphere is a testament to the collaborative efforts of election officials, security personnel, and the community.

By Ransford Wletsu