60% Voter Turn-Out – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it has recorded a 60 percent voter turn-out in most parts of the country as of noon today.

According to the Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Benjamin Bano-Bio, most people had turned out to vote and they hoped that the numbers would increase later in the day.

“Majority of voters have turned out to vote at most of the centres, 30 percent of our centres at noon recorded about 60 percent, 40 percent of our centres also have turn-out of between 40 and 50 percent and another 30 percent of voter centres also about 30 percent,” he stated.

He urged voters to go out and vote wherever they found themselves.

Mr. Bano-Bio said some challenges faced by some of the electoral officers earlier in the morning have been resolved, and voting was progressing well at noon as expected.

He, however, cautioned all its officers to abide by the election guidelines and desist from engaging in acts that tend to undermine the process.

He said that even though there has been some voting irregularity reported at Kintampo in the Bono East Region, voting has largely been peaceful.

He, therefore, called on the EC officers across the country to abide by the dictates of the electoral laws in order not to face sanctions.

“We call on all our officials that the Commission will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the right thing is done at all levels.

“Any official who compromises himself will be dealt with according to the full rigours of the law. The officers should, therefore, take note and work professionally,” he added

He also indicated that all persons with disability (PWD) have been given the necessary assistance to enable them to vote at the various polling stations.

Touching on security, Mr. Bano-bio stated that the Commission has also ensured that there was adequate security at all the polling stations to address all security concerns while asking all political party agents to equally comport themselves as they have done since morning.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah