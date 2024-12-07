1,200 Police, 160 Military Deployed for North East Elections- Regional Minister

North East Regional Minister, Mr. Yidana Zakaria casting his vote

The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, has indicated that 1,200 police personnel, 24 Rapid Deployment Force (RDF), and 160 Military, have been deployed to ensure a peaceful election process in the North East Region.

According to him, the military has been deployed to the various constituencies in the region to be on standby to complement the police in case of any violence-related issues.

“Every corner in the region has been covered with security and I can assure voters that nothing bad will happen so they should feel free and go out to cast their votes,” he said.

He made this known to the media when he went to cast his vote at the Temporal Booth Gbimsi polling station B in the Walewale Constituency where a total of 411 registered voters are expected to cast their vote.

The North East Regional Minister also toured some polling stations at Langbinsi, Nakpanduri, and Bunkpurugu.

Responding to security issues at the border towns within the North East Region regarding the Interior Ministry’s closure of land borders, he noted that there has been enough security deployment to the borders and assured that everything is under control.

“Our security personnel are on top of their duties and if any non-Ghanaian is trying to infiltrate and get to the board they will not be allowed to enter into the country.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale