NPP Vows To Root Out Electoral Offenders

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned an incident of electoral misconduct involving an Electoral Commission officer in Kintampo South, where Joseph Dery was arrested for allegedly issuing ballot papers that omitted the name of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate.

This incident has sparked widespread outrage within the NPP and among its supporters, who view the act as a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

The NPP’s swift condemnation of the incident is not surprising, given the party’s history of advocating for free and fair elections.

According to Denis Miracles Aboagye, a spokesperson for the Bawumia Campaign, “The NPP is calling for Joseph Dery’s immediate prosecution because whatever he has done was a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise the Ghanaian people and the Ghanaian voter and to deny them their fundamental human right to vote.”

Miracles Aboagye also warned that the party has a robust system in place to detect and prevent electoral malpractices, stating, “Let every individual that has also been engaged by the NDC to perpetuate such acts to note that we are going to find you out because we have a robust system in place in every polling station to find you no matter the machinations.”

However, the NPP’s commitment to rooting out electoral offenders and ensuring a free and fair election is a step in the right direction.

-BY Daniel Bampoe